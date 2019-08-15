PTI govt successful in raising Kashmir issue at UNSC: Qureshi

LAHORE, Aug 15 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had been successful in raising the Kashmir issue again at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after 50 years.

Addressing a rally led by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to express solidarity with Kashmiris, he hoped that UNSC members would ponder over the Kashmir issue on Friday ( August 16) as the situation had become unusual in Indian occupied Kashmir owing to 12 days curfew and arrest of Kashmiri leadership.

He said the Pakistani nation had rejected all the steps taken by Modi government in held-Kashmir and it stood with Kashmiri brothers in this difficult situation.

He underlined the the need for unity in the current situation and asked all political parties to leave the political differences and work for the Kashmir cause.

Qureshi said the Indian government had transformed occupied Kashmir into a jail and put the peace of the whole region at stake.