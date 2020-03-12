PTI Govt. striving to economically empower youth: Dr Firdous

RAWALPINDI, Mar 12 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said the PTI government has launched the programme to economically empower

youth in the country since it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the launching ceremony of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) ‘Kamyab Jawan programme’, at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Dr. Firdous said over 38,000 youth including 10,000 females, have been provided skill scholarships under the programme.

She said the government was taking solid steps to provide technical training to the new generation.

The past regimes had been investing in roads, bridges and other projects but, the PTI government was focusing on youth and spending huge amount to provide them best opportunities which would ultimately ensure development of the country, she added.

The foundation of digital Pakistan has been laid and the youth would eventually benefit from this development process, she said adding the government was pursuing the mission of promoting economic activities and facilitating the businesses in the country.

She said the PTI government allocated Rs one hundred billion for the first phase of ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Programme and added the program would provide opportunities to the youth to move forward by setting up their small and medium enterprises.

She said it was the firm belief of Imran Khan that the society would achieve progress and prosperity by promoting merit.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said this program was a guarantee to put the youth on the successful path. She said the disbursement of loans under the program was a fulfillment of the promise made by the Prime Minister Imran Khan with the youth.

She said that people, neglected by the past regimes, were now feeling a change and betterment in every sphere of life. The youth were precious national asset and the government was making hectic efforts for development of youth by initiating several programmes including ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ for the youth, she added.

She said the program was initiated to make youth self-employed and overcome inflation and joblessness.

Addressing the participants, Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said the government ensuring 100 per cent transparency in issuing soft business loans to the youth under the ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme.’

He said that the program would provide decent employment opportunities to 68 per cent population of the country.

He said that the government allocated Rs 100 billion for issuing soft business loans to the youth under the Kamyab Jawan Programme solely on merit. Rs 25 billion business loans would be issued to businesswomen to ensure their maximum participation with new ideas, he added.

Under the program’ Rs 100,000 to Rs 5 million would be provided to the youth while 25 percent of the loan would be granted to women, he said.

He said that the main purpose of the programme was to create maximum job opportunities and ensuring ‘ease of doing business’.

He pointed out that millions of youth evinced their great interest in the program which showed their confidence on Naya Pakistan under the leadership of the Prime Minister.