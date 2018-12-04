PTI govt stable, working for country’s progress: Tareen

FAISALABAD, Dec 04 (APP)::Senior politician Jahangir Khan Tareen Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was stable, which was working for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

There was no rift in the party while the government was on a same page will all the state institutions, he said while

talking to media persons at the residence of Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema in in Chak No 160-RB Bangay Chak Jhumra after condoling his mother’s death.