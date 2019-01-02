PTI govt registered no case against any political party so far: Governor

LAHORE, Jan 02 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Wednesday said that no case has been registered against any opposition leader since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has come to power.

He was talking to the media after handing over 100 sewing machines, donated by the Sarwar Foundation, to IG Prisons Punjab Mirza Shahid Saleem for women prisoners here at Governor’s House here.