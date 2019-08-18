PTI govt reformed institutions, improved governance in first year: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the PTI government in its first year introduced wide ranging reforms, improved performance of ministries, made institutions profitable and took far reaching steps to financially help vulnerable sections of the society.

She was speaking at a special ceremony to launch one-year performance report of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

She said the Ministry of Housing took steps to provide low cost housing to the people.

Visa regime was relaxed for 175 countries to promote tourism in Pakistan. she added.

She said the government initiated the Ehsaas programme to provide financial support to low income segments of the society.

The Ministry of Energy, she said, considerably reduced the circular debt.

The Pakistan Post and the National Highway Authority (NHA) were made profitable, she added.

Dr Firdous said in the new Pakistan, contrary to past practice interests of the public were protected and not of the rulers.