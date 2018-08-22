PTI govt not to tolerate corruption: Buzdar

LAHORE, Aug 22 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not tolerate corruption in any state institution.

There would be an across the board accountability, he said while talking to media persons after offering Eidul Azha prayers here.

He said reforms would be introduced in the police department. He would have a briefing from all the departments about their functioning as the PTI government wanted to work in the larger national interest and for the welfare of the people, he added.

To a question, he said the ongoing development works would be completed for public welfare.

Reiterating the commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said all the plans announced by the PTI chief would be implemented in letter and spirit.