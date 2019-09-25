PTI govt making sincere efforts to advocate case of Kashmiris at Int’l forums : Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said that Pakistani government under the dynamic leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was making all out sincere efforts to advocate the case of Kashmiris at all forums through effective diplomacy.

Talking to private news channel, Faisal Javed said Incumbent government will never compromise on Kashmir cause and will never back down from the resolve of Kashmir issue.

He said Pakistan’s stance is clear that we believe in resolving Kashmir dispute politically.

.