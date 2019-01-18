LAHORE, Jan 18 (APP):Instead of hoodwinking people by launching exhibitory projects, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led provincial government has launched public welfare programmes to ensure all-inclusive development.
This was expressed by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while talking to different delegations at his office here on Friday.
PTI govt has launched public welfare programmes: Buzdar
LAHORE, Jan 18 (APP):Instead of hoodwinking people by launching exhibitory projects, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led provincial government has launched public welfare programmes to ensure all-inclusive development.