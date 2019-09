ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehrik-e- Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, fully believed in the basic, constitutional and democratic right of freedom of expression.

In a series of tweets she said media is the fourth pillar of state, and the government was determined to ensure its freedom and strengthen voice.