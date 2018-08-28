PTI govt focusing on austerity, saving billions of national exchequer: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was focusing on austerity and saving billions of national exchequer.

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed that Nawaz Sharif, the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had spent Rs. 21 billion out of his discretionary fund during his tenure.

The head of PTI government had demolished the discretionary funds due to which billions of rupees of the nation were saved, the minister added.

Mamnoon Hussain, had utilized some Rs. 90 million of the country, he said, adding Member National Assemblies (MNAs) had availed a grant of Rs. 30 billion in the previous government in this regard.

A total of Rs 51 billion were utilized by leaders, MNAs and head of the state of this country during the of last government, he lamented.

To a question about money laundering, he said a special assistant to prime minister would give briefing in the next cabinet meeting regarding the looted money and assets of Pakistanis abroad.

About Avan field case, he said action would be taken against the responsible elements in London for recovery of the assets of Pakistan.

To another question, he said there were many pending cases in national accountability courts while some cases were being investigated by federal investigation agency.

The portfolio of interior ministry was held by Imran Khan, so that the accountability process could be maintained properly.

In a query about transfers and postings, Fawad appreciated the working of NAB under its chief.

He added that the institution was performing well after the PTI government. However, there was still a need to bring improvement in the laws of NAB.