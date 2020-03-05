PTI govt committed to protect women’s rights: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fully committed to protect the constitutional, legal, political, social and economic rights of women.

The SAPM, in a tweet, said the incumbent government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was opposed to the exploitation of women in any form. The steps ranging from inheritance rights to the passage of Zainab Alert Bill showed its strong commitment towards the women rights, she added.

Dr Firdous, while regretting an incident on a news channel, said disrespect to women on the media or any other forum was condemnable. The media should exercise more responsibility on such sensitive matters, she added.