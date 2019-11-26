PTI govt committed for a clean, green pollution free Pakistan: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was highly concerned about the climate situation and taking substantial steps to make Pakistan green and clean pollution free country for future generation.

The nation should join hands in making Pakistan clean and green and make it an environment friendly place for present and coming generations, she urged while talking to Radio program.

She said Islam preaches cleanliness, therefore, people must inculcate habit of being neat and tidy in their children besides ensuring cleanliness of their surroundings, city and entire country.

“All government and non-governmental organisations should also play their proactive role in making Pakistan clean and green by ending pollution and planting more trees”, she added.

The Minister said it is Prime Minister’s vision to make Pakistan pollution free and exemplary initiatives have been taken in this regard.

It is a moment of pride that incumbent government is highly concerned about the climate situation in the country and taking concrete measures to make Pakistan green and clean, she said.

Tree plantation will reduce pollution and help in improving climate condition of the country, she said adding, every segment of society should become part of clean and green Pakistan campaign.

It is a matter of ownership and every citizen has a responsibility to plant trees, not to waste the natural resources and clean streets and roads, she advised.

Zartaj said Imran Khan’s government is determined to acknowledge and recognize the green and clean champions.

The youth has a significant role to contribute in making Pakistan one of the safest and pollution free lands in the world, she said.

Clean Pakistan is imperative to attract foreign tourists and generate revenue, she highlighted.

Global warming is an alarming issue and it is high time for Pakistan to take appropriate measures to save the future of our generations, the climate minister said.

Pakistan has many challenges as the country is highly populated and polluted, she said adding, government has also initiated many projects under EHSAS program to support most neglected and underprivileged segments of the society.