PTI government’s best policies pulls out country from danger zone: Omer Ayub

HARIPUR, Dec 01(APP)::Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Sunday said foreign investment trend is increasing day by day in Pakistan and economic situation is getting better day by day.

He said this while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of sui gas provision projects at Khalabat.

The minister further said during one and a half year Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government has ascertained the right direction of the economy which has established the confidence of foreign and local investors.

Omer Ayub stated that when PTI government took the charge, the economic situation was worst but owing to the best polices of PM Imran Khan and hard work of the team, they have successfully pulled the country from danger zone.

Now businesses and the industry has started flourishing, he added.

Talking about the local issues and election promises the minister said today they have fulfilled another election promise by providing Sui gas to Khalabat and surrounding areas.

He further said Sui gas and electricity provision projects are continued for Kalager, Gandaf, Pahar Khanpur, no village and town of district Haripur would be destitute.

Billions of rupees projects of electricity, sui gas, roads, hospitals, schools, water supply schemes and other developmental work are under progress in district Haripur which would change the fate of the people and soon Haripur would become a model district, Omer Ayub Khan said.