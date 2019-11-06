PTI government wants peaceful resolution of protests : Fawad ch

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has initiated peaceful dialogue with protesters to return them back peacefully and the nation would get good news soon.

Talking to a private news channel, the Minister said PTI government under the soft heart leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan has opened its doors for talks with opposition but they would not allow any attempt to create chaos in the country.

Imran Khan’s government was fully facilitating the protest march of JUI (F) and did not create any hurdles in its way and on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan Capital Development Authority (CDA) is providing required needs to public in protest as weather turned cold after rain.

He said those wanted to fire from the shoulders of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and create anarchy in the country have badly failed in their designs due to the government’s decision of not stopping the protestors.

Fawad said PTI government did not want any confrontation and clash with protesters and endeavoring for peaceful solution.

“We believe in the rule of law and stand with true democratic norms”, he said.

Some elements are on the roads in the name of religion but no logical person could support their narrative, he said adding, some specific gathering are supporting JUI-F Azadi March.

He said our national institutions are our pride and working for the nation, adding, if the opposition has any issue, they should approach the relevant department.

While criticizing JUI-F chief he said it was not easy for Mualan to lockdown the whole country with his illegal demands and undemocratic means.

Fawad said public witnessing the attitude of PTI government towards Azadi March protesters where government did not create any hurdle for them.

He further recalled the time when PTI staged protests, he said adding, in our time government created hurdles and arrested our persons even females.

He said some external and internal politics was hatching conspiracies against Pakistan at every forum to destabilize the Kashmir cause but in sha Allah they would never succeed in their negative agenda.

Minister said despite economic challenges, the government was striving hard to provide maximum relief to the masses.

He said their government has inherited an economic crises and added that the former rulers plundered the national exchequer ruthlessly.

Criticizing the opposition parties of PML-N and PPP he said that people were paying for the wrong policies and corruption of their government.

He said their opponents were joining hands to escape from the accountability process launched by the PTI’s government.