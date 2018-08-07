PTI got required numbers for formation of government: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday claimed to gain required number of seats for formation of government in centre.

Whatever the decision taken by Imran Khan regarding the portfolios would be acceptable to all party members, he said talking to a private news channel.

The names circulating in the media were mere speculations, he said. Chairman Imran Khan would take the decision about the names of important slots which would be acceptable to all members of the party, he added.

To a question, he said the transfer of powers should be held within 21 days after the elections and delay in the transfer of powers to newly elected government would have negative impact on the masses.