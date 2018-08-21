PTI get majority Sindh people’s trust: Alvi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Dr Arif Alvi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s nominee for the office of president, Tuesday said the PTI

had gained the trust and confidence of majority people of Karachi and rest of the Sindh province as its leadership was committed to serve the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he said addressing the problem of water shortage and provision

of clean drinking water to the people was top priority of PTI government.

The mega city of Karachi was fast heading towards acute water shortage crisis. He would not disappoint his voters and try hard to solve all the problems of the city, including water shortage and dumping of garbage, he added

Alvi said the PTI government was determined to restore the lost glory of Karachi and make it, the

city of lights again. The government would evolve policies to strengthen the economy and give relief

to the people, he added.

He said the PTI government was committed to develop both urban and rural areas of Sindh and for

the purpose, the Pakistan Peoples Party, which was ruling the province, would be taken on board.