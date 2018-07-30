PTI gained required numbers to form governments: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry Monday said that his party had gained required numbers to form the governments in the center and Punjab province.

PTI chief imran Khan will announce the name of Chief Minister (CM) for Punjab, he said talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan Muslim League-Q will be part of coalition government in Center and Punjab, he added.

He said that negotiation with independent candidates and political parties to join the PTI was underway.

He said that the general elections were held in a free, fair and transparent manner,

PTI chief Imran Khan had already announced that if any political party had doubt of rigging, PTI was ready to open the constituencies, he added.

He said Election Commission of Pakistan was made with consensus of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party and now they were raising reservations on election process.