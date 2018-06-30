PTI formally launches election campaign for Islamabad constituencies

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) Saturday formally launched its election campaign for three constituencies of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), including NA-52, NA-53 and NA-54, for the general election 2018 through the Youth Workers Convention here at the Convention Center.

Speaking at the convention, PTI’s senior leader Asad Umar, who is also a candidate for NA-54, said the party would sweep election in Islamabad by winning all the three National Assembly constituencies.

He said the PTI was not only a political party but also a movement, which started with only six persons about 22 years ago, and today it had become the country’s largest party with almost all analysts predicting that Imran Khan was the next prime minister.

Asad Umar said Imran Khan was a ray of hope for the people belonging to all segments of society who wanted to see Pakistan as a developed and corruption free country.

He said the PTI after coming into power, would start work on a big project to provide over 100 million gallons of water to the ICT.

He said 80 per cent of the Pakistani diaspora living abroad were waiting for Imran Khan’s becoming prime minister for transferring their properties to the country as they knew that in Imran Khan’s Pakistan, their lives and property would be safe.

PTI’s Senior Vice President Dr Babar Awan said there was no comparison between Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif as the later was involved in dozens of corruption cases, including Ashiyana, Sasti Roti scheme and Clean Drinking Water scheme.

PTI’s cansidate for NA-52 Raja Khurrum Nawaz said past rulers did not pay any heed to provide basic facilities including health, water, and education, to the residents of federal capital.

He said schools in the rural areas of Islamabad were empty of students due to lack of facilities and poor quality education imparted.

He said after winning the election, uplift of education, water, and health sectors would be his top priorities.

On the occasion, President of All Pakistan Traders Union Ajmal Baloch announced to join PTI saying that the PML-N had not fulfilled the commitments made with the traders of ICT therefore he could not stand with the lairs.