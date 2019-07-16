PTI first ever initiator to bring plunderers to task: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehrik-Insaf was the first government determined to bring the plunderers of national resources to task.

In a tweet, she said the plundered amount will be recovered as it was the case of 220 million people.

She said footprints of loot and plunder go to United Kingdom and would also go to other countries. Many more disclosures would be made in near future, she added.

Accepting Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s challenge, Firdous reminded him about contradictions in words and actions of PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif. She said Shahbaz had claimed to drag Asif Zardari but hugged him instead.

Moreover, she said that Shahbaz Sharif also forgot his promise of changing his name if he failed to eliminate load shedding within six months. The minister said that Shahbaz also claimed that he would quit politics if corruption of a penny was proved.