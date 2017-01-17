PTI filed case on basis of newspaper clippings, internet findings: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) filed the Panama Papers case on the basis of newspaper clippings and Internet findings.

Talking to media persons outside Supreme Court along with Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, he said that politics of PTI Chairman Imran Khan would come to an end following the judgment on Panama Papers case.

He asserted that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had not sought any immunity from the court and the the truth would win.

He said politics of Imran Khan was not based on principles rather aimed at keeping himself in media.

“Now the political career of Imran Khan will not last,” he said adding that Nawaz Sharif would become Prime Minister for the fourth time by securing victory in general election 2018.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Imran Khan took endless U-turns during his political career.

He said Imran Khan changed more colours than a chameleon and had nothing to do except for levelling accusations and abusing opponents.

The minister said that PTI was doing politics in Panama Papers case.

He suggested that instead of negative politics, Imran Khan should work towards bringing electoral reforms.

Saad Rafiq said, “Imran should be ashamed of himself as he is trying to put pressure on the sub judice Panama case.”

He said that those who talked about offshore companies had their own offshore company.

Khawaja Saad said that the articles 62, 63 should be enforced on those having offshore property and illegal children.