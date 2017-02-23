PTI fails to submit solid evidence against Sharif family in court: PML N Leaders

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry here on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) had failed to sumitt any solid evidence against Sharif family as party was doing politics of agitation.

“The PTI has no concern with the issues of people but it is doing only politics of agitation”, he said while talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court.

He said the PTI still confused about baseless allegations which it presented in the court against Sharif family.

He observed that PTI leaders in Bani Gala tried for media trial against Sharif family.

Tariq said that PML N led government was delivering in the court of public by serving them through launching development projects.

The court repeatedly asked PTI for other evidence but the party failed

to produce it before the court, he added.

PTI, he said had tried to interrupt the court proceedings but they

could not succeeded.

He said that PML N believed that court would make decision on merit.

“We are satisfied with proceedings of the court regarding Panama

papers as we know Sharif Family did not do any thing wrong” he remarked.

Condemning the Lahore blast, he said that terrorism was a big challenge for the entire nation and the government had zero tolerance policy regarding the menance.

He urged all the stake holders to forge unity among themselves against the terrorism and their facilitator adding that eliminating

terrorism was mission of prime minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha speaking on the occasion condemned the Lahore blast and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

He said that the court would give clean chit to the sharif family

in Panama paper case as name of the prime minister was not in Panama papers.

PML N Leader, Danyal Aziz said that Shaikh Rashid admitted in court

that he wasted the time of court.

He said that it was stance of PML N from day one that petition aginst the party was baseless.

The politics of agitation and sit in by PTI had been rejected by the peoples, he added.

According to court, the PTI evidences were fake, baseless and no worth

hearing, he added.

The conspiracy against democracy would be foiled, he added.

PTI, he said had always involved in damaging the image of country through its politics of sit ins and baseless allegations.

PML N Leader, Nehal Hashmi said that lower courts had been summoning Imran Khan but he did not prefered to present himself there.

Parliamentary Leader, Capital Administration and Development Division

(CADD) Maiza Hameed speaking on the occasion said that Imran Khan was not presenting himself in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other courts while he made statements about Sadiq and Ameen in the apex court.

She said that Imran Khan himself was not Sadiq and Ameen (Fair) as he was levelling baseless allegations on Sharif family.

She was of the viwe that Nawaz Sharif, was a Sadiq and Ameen person as he submitted solid evidences in the court.