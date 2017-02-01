PTI failed to provide any evidence in Panama case: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Minister for Commerce Khurram

Dastgir Khan has said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had failed

to provide any single evidence of its allegations against the

Prime Minister in Panama Papers case.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had full confidence and

trust on the Supreme Court and would accept its verdict on Panama

Papers issue, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said PTI had leveled baseless allegations of

corruption, money laundering and others against the Prime Minister

but it had failed to prove any single evidence.

He said PTI chief Imran Khan and its other leaders including

Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan were having offshore companies.

He said PML-N counsel had submitted all verified documents

before the apex court on Panama Papers.

PTI had submitted two books on Panama Papers case which were

rejected by the Supreme Court on day first, he added.