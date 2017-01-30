PTI failed to prove any allegation in court: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration and

Development Division, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Monday said that Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed to prove any allegation in the supreme

court regarding the Panama Papers case.

Talking to the media here outside the Supreme Court, the minister

said the PTI leaders were actually trying to propagate the matter just

to mislead the people as they had failed to produce any evidence in support

of their allegations.

He said the PTI wanted to prolong the Panama issue to the

maximum for petty political gains. However, it would face defeat in the

2018 general election, which would be won by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with the massive support of people, he added.

The people, he said, were well aware of the PTI’s tactics, which

had multiplied its chief’s frustration as he was not expecting such public

response despite strong propaganda.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif, the country was moving towards economic progress. Several new

projects were being initiated to improve the living standard of the

people, he said.

He said the PTI should pay attention to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where it

was in government and improve its governance as it had failed to meet the

aspirations of the people there.

He said that Imran Khan had even change his legal counsel but he

couldn’t prove anything.

He said that Imran Khan had promoted the culture of hatred and malignity in the country’s politics and asked him to change this style of doing politics and try to promote respect and dignity in the politics.