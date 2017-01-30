PTI failed to prove any allegation in court: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration and
Development Division, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Monday said that Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed to prove any allegation in the supreme
court regarding the Panama Papers case.
Talking to the media here outside the Supreme Court, the minister
said the PTI leaders were actually trying to propagate the matter just
to mislead the people as they had failed to produce any evidence in support
of their allegations.
He said the PTI wanted to prolong the Panama issue to the
maximum for petty political gains. However, it would face defeat in the
2018 general election, which would be won by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with the massive support of people, he added.
The people, he said, were well aware of the PTI’s tactics, which
had multiplied its chief’s frustration as he was not expecting such public
response despite strong propaganda.
He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif, the country was moving towards economic progress. Several new
projects were being initiated to improve the living standard of the
people, he said.
He said the PTI should pay attention to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where it
was in government and improve its governance as it had failed to meet the
aspirations of the people there.
He said that Imran Khan had even change his legal counsel but he
couldn’t prove anything.
He said that Imran Khan had promoted the culture of hatred and malignity in the country’s politics and asked him to change this style of doing politics and try to promote respect and dignity in the politics.
