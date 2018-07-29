PTI emerges as single largest party in Punjab with support of 131 MPAs elect: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has become single largest parliamentary party in Punjab Assembly enjoying the support of 131 members elect of the provincial assembly.

A spokesman of PTI said in a statement that three independents including MPA elect from PP 46, Pir Syed Sair-ul-Hassan, winner of PP 7, MPA elect Raja Saghir and MPA elect Sheikh Salman Naeem joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday.

They announced their decision after meeting with Chairman PTI Imran Khan at Bani Gala in Islamabad. Sheikh Salman Naeem had defeated Shah Mehmood Qureshi in PP-217 in Punjab.

He said the formation of federal and provincial governments would be initiated soon.