PTI doing politics on Nawaz’s GT Road journey: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Minister for Defence Production Rana

Tanveer Hussain Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was

doing politics on the journey of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif from Islamabad to Lahore via GT Road.

Nawaz Sharif, he said, would be warmly welcomed by his the

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters and workers while

travelling through the GT Road, he said talking to a private news

channel.

The minister said the PTI was disturbed due to the popularity of

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and that was why it was criticizing his scheduled

journey via GT Road.

Rana Tanveer Hussain urged the PTI to refrain doing politics on

non-issues.

Replying to a question, he said some political parties were

supporting Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Tahirul Qadri to pursue

his old agenda of creating unrest in the country.