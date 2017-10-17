PTI doing negative politics: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was doing negative politics in the country and people of Pakistan are fully aware about the negative politics of Imran Khan.

Addressing a reception hosted by the Board of Investment and Planing Commission, the minister said that Imran Khan wanted that government arrest him.

He said China Pakistan Corridor (CPEC) is in interest of both countries China and Pakistan and there is need to get benefit from the experiences of China in future.