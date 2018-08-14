PTI determined to address grievances of Balochistan: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominated candidate for Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that his party was determined to address grievances of Balochistan people and all-out efforts would be made in that regard.

Talking to private news channel, he said the PTI would raise the living standard of the people of the province and end their sense of deprivation.

He said the PTI would work together with Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) for the betterment of the province adding that party would take the opposition on-board to bring progress and prosperity.

He said that PTI would strengthen the Parliament and would respect mandate of all other political parties in the Parliament.

To a question, he said top priority of the new PTI government would be provision of basic facilities to the masses across the country.

To another question, he said a committee have been constituted which would give recommendations to minimize the expenditures of the Prime Minister and Governor Houses.