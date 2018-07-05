PTI chief urges people to reject corrupt politicians on July 25

CHARSADDA, July 5 (APP)::Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan Thursday urged people to change their destiny by voting sincere

leaders into power and reject those who were involved in corruption and money laundering during their terms in the government.

Addressing a huge public gathering at Charsadda, he urged the people to help him make a new Pakistan.

He claimed that Pakistani currency was devalued owing to transfer of billions of embezzled money that was illegally taken out of the country by corrupt leaders adding the money transfer had indebted the nation of 27,000 billion rupees.

Imran alleged former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif did huge corruption. Common people were being punished for petty thefts, while those who made billions of rupees illegally were still at large, he added.

He said that Pakistanis had purchased property worth Rs 900 billion in Dubai from the looted money during the last four years.

He quipped that Shahbaz Sharif who claimed to have turned Lahore into Paris should see the situation in the city after the recent rains, maintaining that all the development was restricted to advertisement campaigns to mislead the people.

He said if voted to power, the PTI would steer the country out of crises by eliminating corruption and inviting foreign investment and reducing taxes. The institutions would be strengthened to achieve the desired goals, he added.

The PTI chief urged the Charsadda dwellers to change their fate by electing sincere and dedicated people on July 25. He said people should unite to defeat corrupt and make new Pakistan for a better future.

He also criticized Asfandyar Wali Khan and his party (ANP) leadership for massive loot and plunder of national wealth during their stint in power from 2008 to 2013.

Similarly, he said JUI(F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman was a ‘political magnet,’ who always enjoyed

perks and privileges in every government during the last 15 years.

Imran alleged that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was using name of religion for his personal and political gains.