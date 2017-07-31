PTI chief submitted fake documents in foreign funding case: Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Senior leader Pakistan Muslim League

(PML-N) Hanif Abbasi on Monday said that Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has submitted fake documents in foreign funding case.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, he said that Imran

Khan himself confessed that he doesn’t have money trial details of

his residence at Banigala.

He said that Imran Khan didn’t mention in his asset details

that he had off-shore company.

He said that there was a contradiction in the statements of

Imran Khan regarding his assets.

He said that Constitution’s article 62 also implements on

Imran Khan and many others.

PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz said that Imran Khan in his book

had mentioned about his financial crisis. He said that Imran Khan

remained looser in many constituencies in past elections, which he

had contested during last 20 years.

He said that they would not allow Imran Khan to run away,

adding that PTI chief never submitted taxes and also kept his assets

hidden.