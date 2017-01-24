PTI chief setting wrong trend of using abusive language: GB CM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Hafiz

Hafeez ur Rehman Tuesday said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was setting wrong trend of using abusive language against national leardership.

Addressing a press conference accompanied with cabinet member of GB council and legislative assembly here at GB House, he said Imran Khan was pressurizing state institutions through his harsh language.

He said the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was a visionary and

popular leader of the country.

He said Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) respected judiciary and would accept every decision of superior court hoping that PML-N leadership would get a clean chit from the court.

Hafiz Hafeez said under the visionary leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the journey of development and prosperity had started across the country and Imran Khan wanted to destabilize the country through its Dhrana (sit-in) politics.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a hope for the people of Pakistan while the PTI wanted to stop this project.

Chief Minister said due to untired efforts of the present government,

law and order had improved in the country and energy crises had also decreased.

He said due to improved law and order situation in the GB, one million

tourists visited the area during last year adding that 14 mega watt electricity project had also been completed in the short period of 25 months in the GB.