PTI chief nominated Mehmood Khan for CM KPK slot on his past performance: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had nominated Mehmood Khan for Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK) on his extraordinary past performance.

Talking to a private news channel, he said general election were held in a free, fair and transparent manner in the country.

He said local and international observers including European Union and FAFEN had also termed the elections as free and transparent.

Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI Chairman had announced in his speech to open any constituency where opposition parties had reservation on results. The PTI had been demanding to open only four constituencies during the previous term of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) but it was not fulfilled, he added.

He said people of the country had rejected the politics of Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N in the general election.