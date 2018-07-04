PTI chief comes hard on builders’ mafia and invites ABAD to help materialize housing policy

KARACHI, Jul 04 (APP):The Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan coming hard on unscrupulous elements exploiting housing needs of the masses here on Wednesday

invited members of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) to join him in his

endeavour to provide quality living to the masses.

Announcing the Housing Policy envisaged by his party, the

PTI chief addressing a session organised by ABAD at its head

office (ABAD House), said housing itself is a major indicator of

development and strong economy with all potential to generate

employment opportunities for millions others.

“It is with this very approach that PTI if voted to power will

build 500,000 houses in five years time for low income groups,” said

Imran Khan seeking close collaboration between public and private

sectors.

This he said was extremely crucial as the country with one of the

highest internal migration rates (from rural to urban centres) in the

world urgently needed an efficient and cost efficient mechanism.

The PTI envisaged Housing Policy, he said was consequent to

series of brain storming sessions within the party as well as with the

reputable and qualified professionals.

“We have to put it into action for revival of the country’s

economy and streamlining of 100 to 200 associated industries,” he

said.

PTI was said to announce a full-fledged National Housing Policy

with equal attention towards provision for affordable and small loans

for the masses as well as the builders.

“This is a challenge and I know PTI will succeed as it had in its

billion tree scheme at KPK,” said Imran Khan mentioning that it was a

gigantic task in itself and PTI government managed to overcome all

hurdles.

“We were faced with a strong timber mafia and had to lose

precious lives of some 10 forest guards yet did achieve the target

that was also internationally recognized,” he said.

Assuring ABAD that all cooperation will be extended to them, Khan

said to facilitate builders a single window operation” will be

initiated with equal attention that infrastructure is developed in

actual sense and on strong lines.

Mentioning that his father himself was one of the pioneer members

of ABAD, the PTI chief said competent, professional and honest

builders and developers are invited to join the PTI initiative.

ABAD Chairman, Khalid Cheema and other office bearers of ABAD on

the occasion thanked Imran Khan for taking them on board and assured

their optimum support for the cause.