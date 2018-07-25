PTI chairman strongly condemns Quetta suicide attack

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday strongly condemned the suicide attack at a Quetta polling station claiming 31 precious lives and termed it a barbaric act of terrorism.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the loss of lives, Imran Khan, in a statement, said enemies wanted to create commotion but such elements would fail in their nefarious designs.

He called for exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of such heinous acts and also urged the provincial government to ensure best treatment to the injured.

Imran Khan prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls of the martyred in eternal peace and sympathized with the bereaved families. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.