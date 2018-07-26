PTI candidate wins NA-30 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sher Ali Arbab from National Assembly constituency has won NA-30 Peshawar-IV by securing 73,781 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian candidate Arbab Alimgeer Khan stood second by securing 14,593 votes. The third position was grabbed by Awami National Party candidate Muhammad Alimgheer Khalil with 11,514 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 40.54%.