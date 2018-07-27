PTI candidate Sahibzada Sibghatullah wins NA-5 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sahibzada Sibghtaullah from National Assembly constituency has won NA-5 Upper Dir-IV by securing 66,545 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan (MMA) candidate Sahibzada Tariqullah stood second by securing 57,657 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Najmuddin with 53,967 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 48.26%.