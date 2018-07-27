PTI candidate Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal wins NA-149 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal has won National Assembly constituency NA-149 Sahiwal-III by securing 137,632 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Tufail stood second by securing 111,999 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Ali Javed with 1,2578 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 56.92%.