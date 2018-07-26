PTI candidate praises ECP over successful conduct of polls

KARACHI, Jul 26 (APP):The candidate of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) for NA-207 Sukkur-II, Mubeen Khan Jatoi has congratulated the people of the country over successful conduct of General Elections-2018.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he paid tributes to the Election

Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding elections on time and in

a free, fair and transparent manner.

While lauding security arrangements, he saluted the Pakistan

Army which enabled people to freely exercise their democratic right

in safe and secure environment across the country.

He also appreciated the efforts of police and other law enforcement

agencies, Sindh caretaker government, election staff, media and all

those institutions and individuals who contributed to the conduct of

the elections.

Jatoi thanked PTI workers and people of Sukkur for taking part in

election to strengthen democracy and democratic culture.