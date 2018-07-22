PTI candidate Ikram Khan Ghandapur, five other injured in blast

PESHAWAR, Jul 22 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate for PK-99 Kulachi and former Agriculture Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikram Khan Ghandapur along with his three bodyguard, driver and a passerby seriously injured in a suicide bomb attack on his vehicle in Tehsil Kolachi, District Dera Ismail Khan, DPO Zahoor Babar told APP here on Sunday.

According to police official, Ikram Khan Ghadapur was on board in his vehicle after attending a corner meeting when a suicide bomber blew himself up suddenly near his vehicle, resulting seriously injuries to former Minister for Agriculture Ikram Khan Ghandapur along with his driver Ramzan, three guards Abdul Raza, Dilnawaz, Ilyas and a passerby Saifur Rehman.

DPO Zahoor Babar also confirmed that the injured Ikram Khan Ghandapur was shifted to Combined Military Hospital Dera Ismail Khan in critical condition and other injured to District Headquarter Hospital Dera Ismail Khan.

Soon after the blast the police and officials of the security forces cordoned off the entire area and started search operation.