PTI, Bilal Ahmed wins PS-103

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Bilal Ahmed has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-103 Karachi East-V by securing 41,451 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan candidate Muhammad junaid Mukati stood second by getting 17,729 votes. The third position was

grabbed by Mutthida Quami Movement Pakistan’s candidate Tanzeel Bin Abdulrauf 12,588 votes.

The Voter’s turnout was recorded at 41.16%.