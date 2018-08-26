PTI announces 23-member Punjab cabinet

LAHORE, Aug 26 (APP):The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sunday announced a 23-member cabinet for Punjab the province.

According to a PTI Media Wing statement, the cabinet members include Hafiz Mumtaz with a portfolio of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control; Makhdoom Hashim Bakht Finance; Sami Ullah Chaudhry Food; Faiz-ul-Hassan Chouhan Information and Culture; Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz Higher Education / Tourism Department; Mian Mehmood-ur- Rasheed Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, Mian Aslam lqbal Industries, Commerce and Investment; Raja Basharat Law & Parliamentary Affairs; Aleem Khan Local Government and Community Development as Senior Minister; Raja Rashid Hafeez Revenue; Dr Yasmin Rashid Primary and Secondary Healthcare/Specialized Healthcare and Medication Education; Taimor Khan Youth Affairs/Sports; Mohsin Laghari Irrigation) Murad Ross School Education and Anser Majeed Niazi Labour and Manpower.

The ministers without portfolios include Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Sardar Asif Nakai, Hafiz Ammar Yassir, Malik Nouman Langrial, Hasnain Dareshak, Malik Muhammad Anwar, Chaudhry Zaheer ud Din and Hashim Dogar.