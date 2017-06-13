PTI always showed undemocratic behavior: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Jun 13 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr.

Musadik Malik Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) had always

showed undemocratic behavior in country’s politics.

PTI leadership had been looking for umpire’s finger or other

back door channels to came into power, he said talking to a

private news channel.

He said the government, despite having the reservations, had

been extending cooperation to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Musadik Malik said that we had raised our reservations on

two members of JIT due to their past affiliation and conduct.

He said JIT should carry out investigation in accordance with the law

and the constitution.