PTI always looks for back-door channels: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had always been

looking for back-door channels to come into power as they could

not defeat Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N in the political

field.

After loosing in almost every election, PTI was now

expecting from the courts to get some decision in its favour, he

said talking to a private news channel.

He said PTI was depending all upon decision of Supreme Court

on Panama Papers case as they were seeing defeat in general

election 2018 as well.

The minister said that the prime minister had presented

himself and family for investigation into the Panama Papers and

wrote a letter to the Supreme Court in this regard.

He said we had raised reservations on two members of Joint

Investigation Team (JIT) and their conduct however the government

continued its cooperation.

We expected fair and transparent investigations by JIT but

they prepared partial report and violated law during

investigations, he said.

Tariq Fazal said objections on biased report have been filed

by the JIT in the Supreme Court.