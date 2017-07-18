PTI always looks for back-door channels: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had always been
looking for back-door channels to come into power as they could
not defeat Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N in the political
field.
After loosing in almost every election, PTI was now
expecting from the courts to get some decision in its favour, he
said talking to a private news channel.
He said PTI was depending all upon decision of Supreme Court
on Panama Papers case as they were seeing defeat in general
election 2018 as well.
The minister said that the prime minister had presented
himself and family for investigation into the Panama Papers and
wrote a letter to the Supreme Court in this regard.
He said we had raised reservations on two members of Joint
Investigation Team (JIT) and their conduct however the government
continued its cooperation.
We expected fair and transparent investigations by JIT but
they prepared partial report and violated law during
investigations, he said.
Tariq Fazal said objections on biased report have been filed
by the JIT in the Supreme Court.
