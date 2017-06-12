PTI a liar political party, waiting for any miracle: Abid

ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): Minister of State for Water and
Power Abid Sher Ali on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)
was a liar political party and waiting for any miracle to come
into power.
Talking to a private news channel, the minister said PTI
leadership wanted to come into power by hook or by crook as its
chief Imran Khan had lust of power.
He said Imran Khan’s attitude was not like a politician and
his way of talk was not appropriate.
He said General (R) Pervez Musharraf had also held
accountability of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family but
did not prove any thing against the Sharif family.
Replying to a question, he said people of Pakistan had
elected Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as prime minister for third time.
The prime minister was a neat and clean person and do not
believed in fair politics, he added.
Abid Sher Ali said PTI had attacked on the Supreme Court
(SC) and Pakistan Television (PTV) and its leadership had no trust
in the national institutions.
He said supremacy of law was part of PML-N manifesto and
always given respect to the constitution of the country.
