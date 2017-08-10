PTF to set-up three different camps for jr. players

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF)

would set-up training camps in three different categories for junior players with an aim to bring forth new talent.

“We have plenty of talent and a great potential what we need is to provide opportunities to our youngsters,” newly appointed PTF Secretary Sanaullah Aman told APP.

It may be mentioned here PTF named Sanaullah as PTF Secretary on Tuesday (August 1) after departure of former secretary Khalid Rehmani.

He said the training camp for junior players would be divided

in three different categories including under-12 to under-14; under-15 to under-16 and under-17 to under-18. “From among these players would be short-listed for the national team,” he said.

He said these training camps will help in bringing young

talented players to fore and would also encourage the game of tennis in the country.

Speaking about the Davis Cup tie final between Pakistan and

Thailand here in September, Sanaullah said he is hopeful that

Pakistan would beat Thailand.

“Pakistan will field Aqeel Khan, Aisam ul Haq and other

talented players in the Davis Cup tie final against Thailand,” he said.

Sanaullah said in order to bring international players to

Pakistan talks would be also made with International Tennis

Federation (ITF).