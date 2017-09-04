PTF to host three $15,000 int’l tournaments this year

ISLAMABAD Sep 4 (APP): The International Tennis Federation

(ITF) has allotted three $15,000 tournaments to Pakistan Tennis

Federation (PTF) to be hosted in November and December this year.

According to PTF Secretary Sanaullah Aman foreign players

would be seen in action in these events while ITF officials would

also be visiting here.

“More courts would also be prepared for these international

tournaments. “ITF would also allot more international events to

Pakistan after the successful holding of these tournaments,” he

said.

He said foreign players would be provided fool-proof security

and invitations would soon be sent to foreign players for

participation in international tournaments.

Speaking about Pakistan-Thailand Davis Cup Group II final, he

said he has high hopes for the team to do well in Davis Cup.

“Pakistan tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq would reach Pakistan on

September 11 after participation in US Open to feature in the Davis

Cup final,” he said.

“The Thailand team would also land in Pakistan on September 11

to participate in the Davis Cup,” he said.

He said Aisam and Aqeel Khan have been exempted from the

trials while two players would be selected from the trials. Muhammad

Abid Ali Albar will also feature in the Davis Cup trials at Pakistan

Sports Complex after his return on September 6.”

“Abid Mushtaq, Shahzad Khan and Muzami Murtaza are currently

participating in the trials being conducted under the supervision of

non-playing captain Muhammad Khalid,” he said.