PTF President accepts Rehmani’s resignation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF)
President Friday accepted the resignation of Secretary Muhammad
Khalid Rehmani and it would be effective from July 1.
Rehmani would cease to hold the PTF’s office from July 1, said
a press release issued here.
The email address used by Rehmani
‘secretarypaktennisfederation@gmail.com’ would no longer be valid
for any PTF related communications.
