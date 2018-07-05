PTF names 7-member team for Asian Games

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has named a 7-member team for Asian Games to take place in Jakarta from August 18 to September 2.

Talking to APP, Lt. Col. (R) Waseem Ahmed, President PTF, said 4 male and 3 female players will be participating in the event. “The team will be accompanied by Korean coach Lee Sung Jae,” he said.

He said male players include Haroon Khan, Shahzeb Khan, Mohammad Iqbal and Ejaz Ahmad while women players comprise Nimra Vasak, Aneela Ahmed and Sayeeda Shahzadi.

“The training camp of the team is underway here at Pakistan Sports Complex,” he said.