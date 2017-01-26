LAHORE, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan Tennis Federation is organising two back-to-back PTF Lobbing Love Tennis Ten Series events and the first will be played from tomorrow (Friday) at Union club Karachi.

The second event would be held at Islamabad from January 31 at Islamabad Tennis Academy.

Both the events will help in promoting tennis at grass-roots level, said

PTF Secretary Muhammad Khalid Rehmani on Thursday.

The US-based Lobbing Love Tennis Academy is the year-long sponsor of these tennis competitions and Chief Executive of Lobbing Love Tennis Academy Eric Simpson will visit Pakistan during these days and will be the chief guest at the Islamabad event, he said.

Events are Boys & Girls 10 & under, and Boys & Girls 8 & under. Both the events will be played with modified low-pressure soft balls as per ITF rules, he added. Under 8 event will be held on half court.

Sarwar Hussain is the tournament director in Karachi and Kamran Khalil

in Islamabad.