PTF announces dates for three back-to-back ITF tournaments

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Sunday announced dates for the three back to back International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournaments to be hosted here at PTF Complex and Islamabad Tennis Complex from December 4 to 24.

The ITF Futures- F1 Serena Hotels tournament will kick off from December 4 to 10 while the ITF Futures- F2 Kulsum Saifullah Khan tournament will be held from December 11 to 17 and ITF Futures- F3 Benazir Bhutto Shaheed tournament will be staged from December 18 to 24, a PTF press release said.

The ITF Futures-F1 and ITF Futures-F2 tournaments will be held here at the PTF Complex and ITF Futures-F3 will be staged here at Islamabad Tennis Complex.

The prize money of each tournament will be $15,000. The main draws in Futures are for 32 players in singles, and 16 pairs in doubles, while the Qualifying round for singles is also for 32 players.

The PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan expressed his gratitude to ITF for awarding the tournaments to Pakistan. He also lauded PTF team’s efforts to help promote the game of tennis and appreciated the support of the Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry, Government of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies for creating peaceful environment in the country for international sports activities.

“The hosting of such events promote soft image of Pakistan worldwide and also provide young players a chance to enter into professional sports,” he said.