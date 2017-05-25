PTF announces cash rewards for tennis team

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan has announced special rewards for the members of Pakistan men’s tennis team and the coach for winning silver medal in the recently concluded Islamic Solidarity Games at Baku, Azerbaijan.

Pakistan number one Aqeel Khan will be awarded Rs 100,000, while his teammates Muhammad Abid Mushtaq and Muzammil Murtaza will receive Rs 50,000 each. The coach Mahboob A. Khan will be given Rs 30,000 for his contributions, a spokesman of PTF said on Thursday.

Pakistan men’s team reached the finals after winning all three ties in their pool in the first round. Pitted in the finals against the hot favorites Turkey, the Pakistan team could not match the opponents’ game and had to be content with a silver medal on the podium. The Turkish men’s and women’s teams earned gold medals in the various tennis events.

Overall, Pakistani athletes did not fare well at all the fourth edition of the Games, finishing with a reported tally of three silver and some nine bronze medals, compared with the far more impressive results in the earlier editions of the Games.